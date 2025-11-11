Delhi blast: i20 used in Red Fort explosion had pollution check done on October 29 Delhi blast: According to a CCTV footage, three men were inside the car at that time. One of them is suspected to be Tariq Ahmad Malik, who has now been arrested by the security agencies.

New Delhi:

The Hyundai i20 car that was used in the blast near Red Fort in New Delhi which claimed 12 lives was spotted at a petrol pump. According to a CCTV footage, dated October 29 at around 4.30 pm, the i20 - which had a number plate HR 26CE7674 - was seen getting its pollution check done.

According to a CCTV footage, three men were inside the car at that time. One of them is suspected to be Tariq Ahmad Malik, who has now been arrested by the security agencies. Currently, Malik has been taken to Srinagar, where he is being questioned by the officials.

i20's suspicious movement

Coming back to the i20, the car began its journey on Monday morning from Faridabad. Around 8.20 pm, it was seen at a petrol pump near the Okhla Industrial Area. Later, at around 3:19 pm, it entered a parking area adjacent to the Red Fort complex, where it reportedly remained stationary for nearly three hours.

"The car was first spotted outside the Asian Hospital in Faridabad at approximately 7:30 am. Around 8:13 am, it crossed the Badarpur toll plaza -- marking its entry into Delhi," news agency PTI quoted a source as saying.

"At 6:22 pm, the car was seen leaving the parking area and heading towards the Red Fort. This 30-minute period before the blast is now a key focus of our investigation. We are trying to establish who was inside the vehicle," the source said.

Following this, the blast took place at around 6.52 pm on Monday, killing 12 people and injuring dozens.

Security tightened across capital

Following the blast, the security has been tightened around the national capital, and teams of National Investigation Agency (NIA), National Security Guard (NSG), forensic teams and Delhi Police have collected samples from the blast site. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday chaired two meetings to review the situation. Shah, who also visited the site on Monday night, said all angles are being probed.