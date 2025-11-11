Delhi blast: Anti-terror agency NIA takes over Red Fort explosion probe Delhi Red Fort blast: A high-intensity explosion ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening, leaving 12 people dead.

New Delhi:

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has officially taken over the probe into the Delhi Red Fort blast, which killed 12 people and injured over 25 others on Monday evening. The explosion occurred in a Hyundai i20 car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station, with preliminary forensic reports indicating the use of ammonium nitrate, fuel oil, and detonators. Following the handover of the case to the NIA, its team immediately reached the site near the Red Fort and began a comprehensive search operation, examining the surrounding areas, collecting evidence, and coordinating with local authorities to trace the suspects’ movements and establish the full circumstances of the blast.

Amit Shah chairs a high-level security meeting

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level security review at his residence on Tuesday, attended by Home Secretary Govind Mohan, IB Director Tapan Deka, Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha, DG NIA Sadanand Vasant Date, and J&K DGP Nalin Prabhat (virtually). Shah confirmed a follow-up meeting would be held for a detailed analysis of the blast.

Pulwama link and vehicle trail

Delhi Police investigations suggest the i20 car is linked to Pulwama, Jammu & Kashmir, and may have been purchased by a resident there. CCTV footage shows the car entering and exiting the Red Fort parking area with the suspect alone inside, and investigators are tracing its route toward Daryaganj, examining over 100 CCTV clips, including toll plazas.

Night-long searches and custodial questioning

Delhi Police conducted extensive overnight raids across hotels in Paharganj, Daryaganj, and nearby areas, thoroughly checking hotel registers. Four individuals were taken into custody for questioning.

Security Alert in the Capital

Delhi remains on high alert, with strict vigilance at airports, railway stations, and bus terminals. Police confirmed the Hyundai i20 had three occupants, and noted unusual blast injuries with no pellets or puncture wounds, prompting investigation of all possible angles, including a suicide attack.