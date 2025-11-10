Delhi blast: i20 belonged to a man named Salman; detained by police Delhi blast: According to the police, the explosion took place inside the i20, which had a number HR 26 7624, while it was moving. At that time, three people were sitting inside it.

New Delhi:

The i20 car in which the explosion took place near the Red Fort in Delhi belonged to a man named Salman, who has been detained by the police. During the questioning, Salman revealed that he sold the car to another person named Devendra, who is a resident of Delhi's Okhla.

Devendra had later sold the car to another person from Haryana's Ambala. Meanwhile, Salman has handed all the documents of the car to the police, which is now working with the Regional Transport Office (RTO) officials to identify the car's actual owner.

Three people were sitting inside

According to the police, the explosion took place inside the i20, which had a number HR 26 7624, while it was moving. At that time, three people were sitting inside it. The police further said that no crater was formed after the explosion took place. "We have not found any pellet or puncture in the body of the injured, which is unusual in a bomb blast," said a senior police official, as quoted by news agency PTI.

All angles being probed

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said all angles are being probed in connection with the blast near the Red Fort at around 7 pm. Shah also visited the site where the explosion happened. He also met the injured at the Lok Nayak Jaya Prakash Hospital (LNJP).

"A blast took place in a Hyundai i20 car near the Red Fort in Delhi today at around 7 pm. Due to the blast, 3-4 vehicles were damaged, and people also got injured, and some died," news agency ANI quoted Shah as saying.

"We have launched a thorough investigation, keeping all angles open. As soon as the blast was reported, the Delhi Police Special Cell, Crime Branch, NIA team, SPG team, and FSL team arrived at the scene and are conducting all investigations expeditiously. I hope our agencies will reach a conclusion on the cause of the blast within a short time, and the senior-most FSL team has also arrived."