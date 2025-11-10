Delhi blast: Two detained after explosion in moving car near Red Fort Delhi blast: Two detained after explosion in moving car near Red Fort kills 10

New Delhi:

Two persons have been detained following a deadly explosion in a moving car near Delhi’s Red Fort that claimed ten lives on Sunday evening. Police said the suspects are being questioned to uncover how the blast occurred and whether it was part of a larger plan.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reviewed the situation and spoken with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking detailed updates on the investigation and rescue efforts.

Home Minister Shah, soon after the incident, contacted the Delhi Police Commissioner and directed all agencies to respond swiftly. Teams from the National Investigation Agency (NIA), National Security Guard (NSG) and forensic experts reached the site to collect evidence and assess the cause of the explosion. Shah also spoke with the Intelligence Bureau (IB) Director.

Probe underway, says Delhi Police Commissioner

Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha said the situation is under control and all leading security agencies are working together at the scene. He confirmed that updates are being shared with the Home Minister and assured that the investigation is progressing.

"Today at around 6.52 pm, a slow-moving vehicle stopped at the red light. An explosion happened in that vehicle, and due to the explosion, nearby vehicles were also damaged. All agencies, FSL, NIA, are here... Some people have died, and some have been injured in the incident. The situation is being monitored. The Home Minister has also called us, and information is being shared with him from time to time," he said.

About incident

As many as eleven persons were killed and more than thirty others injured in a powerful explosion that occurred in an i20 car near the Red Fort on Sunday evening. Several people were reportedly inside the vehicle when the blast took place.

According to initial reports, the explosion originated from the rear side of the car. However, the preliminary investigation has revealed several unusual details — there was no crater formed at the blast site and none of the injured had nails or wires embedded in their bodies.

Besides, those injured or killed did not show signs of severe burns or charring.

A team from the Special Cell, along with forensic experts, is currently examining the debris of the car to trace its registration number and identify its owner. Further investigation is underway to determine the exact cause and nature of the blast.