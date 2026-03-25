Massive fire erupts after Iranian drone strikes fuel tank at Kuwait International Airport

Tehran:

Massive smokes were seen above Kuwait airport on Tuesday night after Iranian drone strikes hit the facility and other targets as the Middle East war nears a month. Kuwait’s civil aviation authority stated that the drones hit a fuel tank and sparked a fire, while adding that the strike caused "limited" damage and no casualties. "Kuwaiti air defences are currently responding to hostile missile and drone attacks," the army posted on X.

The Kuwait National Guard said in a statement that its forces intercepted six drones. The Kuwait airport is largely closed to commercial flights and has come under attack many times since the regional war began on February 28, when Israel and the United States launched strikes on Iran. The civil aviation authority on March 14 said an attack with "several drones" targeted the airport and "struck its radar system".