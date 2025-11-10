Panic grips near Delhi's Red Fort Metro Station following explosion; 11 killed | VIDEO A car explosion near Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi killed ten people and injured many, leaving several vehicles burned or mangled. Fire tenders and police reached spot, while the Special Cell launched an investigation.

New Delhi:

Smoke billowed into the sky and chaos erupted on the streets outside the Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi on Monday evening after a powerful explosion killed ten people and injured many others. The blast, which occurred near Gate No. 1 of the metro station, left vehicles burning and streets strewn with shattered glass.

Scenes of destruction caught on camera

Visuals from the site showed a vehicle engulfed in flames, while several nearby cars were mangled and damaged. Some vehicles parked just meters away from the blast had shattered windscreens, highlighting the force of the explosion. A van’s doors were blown off, and at least one car appeared completely destroyed. In one clip, an injured man could be seen lying on the ground as emergency responders rushed to his aid.

Firefighters and emergency response

Twenty fire tenders were rushed to the scene, and visuals showed firefighters actively battling the blaze and containing the fire to prevent further damage. Several victims were quickly transported to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital for urgent medical care. The Delhi Police Special Cell reached the site, cordoned off the area, and began investigating the cause of the blast. Security has been tightened around the Red Fort (Lal Qila), a crowded historic landmark and one of Delhi’s major tourist attractions.

The explosion took place in the congested streets of Old Delhi, adding to the panic among residents and tourists in the vicinity. Eyewitnesses reported intense confusion, with crowds rushing away from the blast site as smoke and fire spread.