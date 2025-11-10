Delhi blast: Amit Shah says all angles being probed, visits explosion site near Red Fort A powerful explosion rocked a car near the Red Fort area in Delhi on Monday evening, leaving 11 persons dead and several others injured. The blast also gutted three other vehicles in the vicinity.

New Delhi:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that probe agencies were investigating all possible angles in connection with the blast near Delhi’s Red Fort. Addressing media from the Lok Nayak Jaya Prakash Hospital, Shah said that the real cause of the blast will be ascertained only after examining the material recovered from the site.

"We are keeping all angles open and investigating from all angles. It is very difficult to say what caused the incident. Until the samples recovered from the blast site are analysed by FSL and NSG, it is difficult to say anything about it. However, we do not consider any angle closed. We will investigate all angles with determination," he said.

After meeting injured in the hospital, Home Minister Shah visited the blast location to take stock of the situation.

Earlier, in a video address, Shah said all major agencies were at the incident spot and a comprehensive probe was underway in the case.

"This evening, around 7 pm, a blast occurred in a Hyundai i20 car at the Subhash Marg traffic signal near the Red Fort in Delhi. The blast injured some pedestrians and damaged some vehicles. Preliminary reports indicate that some people have lost their lives. Within 10 minutes of receiving the information of the blast, teams from the Delhi Crime Branch and Delhi Special Branch arrived at the spot. The NSG and NIA teams, along with the FSL, have now begun a thorough investigation,” Home Minister Shah said.

“Orders have been given to examine all nearby CCTV cameras. I have also spoken to the Delhi CP and the Special Branch in-charge. The Delhi CP and the Special Branch in-charge are present at the spot. We are exploring all possibilities and will conduct a thorough investigation, taking all possibilities into account. All options will be investigated immediately and we will present the results to the public. I will be heading to the spot shortly and will also visit the hospital immediately," he added.

11 killed in blast so far

The incident occurred near Gate 1 of the Lal Quila Metro Station. The Delhi Fire Department received a call at 6:55 pm, and seven fire tenders rushed to the spot to control the flames.

