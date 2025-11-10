High alert in Delhi-NCR after blast near Red Fort Metro Station; UP police intensify vehicle checks Security personnel have also been asked to stay vigilant at key locations throughout the state.

New Delhi:

An alert has been sounded in Delhi-NCR following a car blast near Red Fort. Uttar Pradesh police have been instructed to remain on high alert, with directives issued for thorough vehicle checks across the National Capital Region region. Security personnel have also been asked to stay vigilant at key locations throughout the state.

Security has been heightened at the Delhi-Noida border as well.

About incident

As many as 10 persons were killed in a massive blast in a car near Delhi’s Red Fort. The blast occurred close to Gate No 1 of the Lal Quila Metro Station, setting a car ablaze and damaging three nearby vehicles.

The Fire Department received an emergency call around 6:55 pm. Seven fire tenders were immediately dispatched to douse the flames and prevent the fire from spreading further. The explosion was strong enough to shatter street lights and cause panic in the busy area.

Police officials, including members of the Delhi Police Special Cell and forensic experts, quickly reached the site to begin an investigation. While the exact reason for the explosion remains unknown, initial reports suggest it could have been caused by a gas cylinder or a vehicle battery malfunction. The police are also probing a terror angle.

The injured have been admitted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital for treatment. Senior officers, including the DCP of the Special Cell, are supervising the probe. Following the incident, a high alert has been issued across the national capital, with security tightened in sensitive zones.

Police secure blast site

The Delhi Police have secured the blast site and CCTV footage from cameras installed near Gate No. 1 of the metro station is being examined.

The DVR of the CCTV cameras has been secured by the police.

