Delhi blast case: Court extends NIA custody of accused Jasir Bilal Wani by seven days Delhi blast: A resident of Qazigund in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag, Wani was arrested in Srinagar by the NIA on November 17 for allegedly providing technical support for carrying out terror attacks by modifying drones and attempting to make rockets ahead of the November 10 blast.

New Delhi:

A Delhi court on Thursday extended the National Investigating Agency (NIA) custody of Jasir Bilal Wani alias Danish, a key accused in the Red Fort blast case, for a further seven days. Wani was produced by the agency, as the 10-day custody granted by the Principal Sessions and District Judge, Anju Bajaj Chandna, on November 18, was set to end today.

Wani, a resident of Qazigund in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, was arrested by the NIA in Srinagar on November 17 for allegedly offering technical assistance for terror activities, including modifying drones and attempting to develop rockets in the lead-up to the November 10 blast.

NIA arrests Faridabad man for harbouring Dr Umar

Earlier on Wednesday, NIA had arrested a Faridabad resident for allegedly harbouring Dr Umar-un Nabi, the man who drove the explosive-laden car that blasted outside the Red Fort in Delhi on November 10. According to the official spokesperson, the agency arrested Soyab, a resident of Dhauj in Haryana's Faridabad, for allegedly providing logistical support to "terrorist Umar Un Nabi" before the Delhi terror bomb blast.

Soyab was the seventh accused arrested by the NIA in the case, part of a 'white-collar' terror module busted by the Jammu and Kashmir Police. NIA had earlier arrested six other key aides of the car bomber Umar over the course of its investigation in the case.

Soyab, who worked as a lab assistant at Alfalah University in Faridabad, allegedly helped Umar procure chemicals from the university laboratory.

Delhi car blast

It is to be noted here that a high-intensity blast in a parked Hyundai i20 car near the Red Fort Metro Station on November 10, which left at least 15 people dead, injuring over 20, and gutting several vehicles. The explosion triggered a fire that quickly spread to nearby cars. The incident occurred near Gate Number 1 of the station. Meanwhile, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet has termed the car blast near the Red Fort as a "terrorist incident", expressing grief over the loss of lives and directing that the investigation be pursued with utmost urgency to bring the perpetrators, collaborators, and their sponsors to justice at the earliest. The government has directed investigating agencies to deal with the case with "utmost urgency and professionalism" to bring the perpetrators and their sponsors to justice without delay.

Also Read:

Also Read: Delhi blast case: New safe house of terror suspect Dr Muzammil exposed near Faridabad