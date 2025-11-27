Delhi blast case: New safe house of terror suspect Dr Muzammil exposed near Faridabad According to investigation, Muzammil made multiple trips to the Khori Jamalpur property, frequently arriving with his associate Shine Saeed. These recurring visits have led authorities to believe the location served as more than just a residence, functioning instead as a strategic safe house.

New Delhi:

In the ongoing probe into the Delhi blast case, investigators have uncovered yet another hideout linked to alleged terror operative Dr Muzammil in the Faridabad region. According to case details, Muzammil, associated with the Faridabad terror module, had also rented a house in Khori Jamalpur village near Faridabad, Haryana. He took this house on rent from the former sarpanch of Khori Jamalpur, presenting himself as a Kashmiri fruit trader to justify his stay and movements in the area.

Officials say that when the National Investigation Agency (NIA) reached the village with Muzammil during the investigation, the former sarpanch immediately recognised him, confirming that he had indeed rented the premises earlier under that cover story.

Multiple visits and local network

Residents and witnesses have told investigators that Muzammil visited the Khori Jamalpur house several times, often accompanied by his associate Shine Saeed. These repeated visits have strengthened suspicion that the location was being used as a safe house, meeting point, or logistical base connected to the wider terror plot rather than for any genuine business activity.

The pattern of safe houses tied to Muzammil shows he preferred renting homes in semi-rural belts around Faridabad and Mewat, away from heavy scrutiny but still close to key routes and institutions, including Al-Falah University.

Explosives hidden near Al-Falah University

Before explosives were finally moved and hidden in Fatehpur Taga village, Muzammil had concealed the same consignment for around 12 days in a room built in fields close to Al-Falah University. That room, located in agricultural land near the campus, acted as an interim storage site for the explosives. Investigators believe this staging method allowed the accused to gradually move and conceal material without drawing immediate attention.

Muzammil is alleged to have personally driven his vehicle carrying the explosives to this room in the fields, indicating he handled both planning and transport himself rather than relying only on couriers. This also shows how close the operational logistics were to the university where he and other accused were associated.

Local help in storing explosives

The probe has revealed that an Imam, Ishtiaq, who has since been arrested, helped Muzammil in storing the explosives in the room built in the fields. According to case records, Ishtiaq assisted in placing and securing the explosive material at that location before it was shifted to Fatehpur Taga. His role is being seen as crucial support on the ground, giving Muzammil access to local infrastructure and trusted premises.

Investigators are examining whether this assistance was limited to storage or extended to handling, packing, or moving the material further as part of the wider conspiracy.

Identification and leads from former sarpanch

During questioning by the NIA, former sarpanch Jumma of Khori Jamalpur told officers that he had met both Muzammil and another accused, Umar, earlier at the hospital situated on the Al-Falah University campus. He recounted that initial contact was made there, after which Muzammil later approached him for a rental house in the village.

This link between the campus hospital, the village house, and the field room near Al-Falah University is helping investigators piece together a local ecosystem of hideouts and support points around Faridabad that allegedly enabled the terror module to operate, store explosives, and move material ahead of the Delhi blast.