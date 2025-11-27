Delhi blast accused planned 'something big' in J-K; nail polish remover, sugar used to make explosives Delhi blast: The blast near the Red Fort on November 10 occurred hours after a "white-collar" terror module was uncovered with the recovery of around 3,000 kg of explosives, including ammonium nitrate, mainly from Faridabad in Haryana.

New Delhi:

Intelligence agencies probing the November 10 Delhi car blast have uncovered a major revelation during their investigation, indicating that suicide bomber Umar un Nabi was the key conspirator and the accused were planning 'something big' in Jammu and Kashmir using explosives found from Faridabad in Haryana, said sources on Thursday.

Nail polish remover, sugar used to make explosives

According to the sources, investigators found that acetone, commonly known as nail polish remover, and powdered sugar were used in preparing the explosives. The mastermind behind both the Red Fort blast and the explosives recovered in Faridabad was identified as Dr Umar, the man behind the wheel of the Hyundai i20 that exploded near the Red Fort metro station, killing 15 people.

Dr Umar often claimed his actions were driven by religion. He would say that the country's atmosphere was deteriorating, polarisation was increasing, and that a genocide could happen. He was influenced by the July 2023 Mewat–Nuh violence and the March 2023 Nasir–Junaid murder case in Bhiwani, which pushed him toward hatching a major conspiracy.

Dr Umar referred to himself as 'Amir'

Dr Muzammil, associated with the Faridabad terror module, confessed that Umar referred to himself as 'Amir,' meaning prince, commander, or leader. He saw himself as a superior, knowledgeable ruler and believed no one else matched his intellect. Umar knew more than nine languages, including Hindi, Urdu, English, Persian, Arabic, Chinese, and French.

According to Muzammil, Umar considered Dr Adil as the treasurer of the group. He said Umar was extremely intelligent, capable enough to have become a scientist, and had strong leadership qualities. He constantly talked about religion and kept all group members under his influence. "We couldn't resist him. His words were full of facts and research. He always called himself 'Amir' and didn't talk much, but he always maintained that his work was about religion," said Muzammil.

Umar planned 'something big' in J-K

Umar repeatedly told Muzammil, Dr Adil, Dr Shaheen, and Mufti Irfan that the nation's environment was worsening, polarisation was rising, and a genocide was possible. "Ever since Article 370 was revoked, he has developed deep hatred for security forces in Jammu and Kashmir. The plan was for the group to travel to Jammu and Kashmir with explosives stored in Faridabad, where Umar was planning to do something big," he said.

The core group consisted of Muzammil, Umar, Adil, Shaheen, and Mufti Irfan. Umar was the leader because he was the smartest and most active. He created a group chat in Chinese, where all conversations, and even the group name, were in Chinese. Umar had learned Chinese within six months, and the core group used Chinese to communicate.

Umar and Adil already knew each other as senior and junior. Muzammil had met Dr Shaheen at Al Falah University and later married her in 2023. She had been an Assistant Professor in Saudi Arabia and contributed around Rs 25 lakh to the module.

Umar and Muzammil had planned to move to Afghanistan or Syria eventually. Before that, Umar and another associate went to Turkey for advanced training, where they met handlers identified only by code names such as Ukasa.

Dr Umat used to tell them stories about the Babri Masjid incident and the atrocities against Muslims in India and other countries. He would insist that the people of Jammu and Kashmir should not support the Indian security forces in Jammu and Kashmir.

Umar tested explosives at Al Falah University

In 2023, Umar and Adil began buying fertilizer from Nuh–Mewat using a red EcoSport car and stored it in their rooms at Al Falah and other locations. As doctors, their vehicles were not checked, helping them evade suspicion. Umar also conducted explosive testing inside his room at Al Falah University, including making TATP with acetone. He always carried a Harrison's medical textbook during this period. One of his suitcases, seized by security agencies, contained extensive evidence.

We had completely prepared the explosives in the year 2025. We were going to transport a large consignment of explosives to Jammu and Kashmir, where we would use to target security forces.

However, on October 15, Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested two poster makers and a printing press owner. During questioning, they revealed that Mufti Irfan had instructed them to put up the posters. Mufti was arrested on October 18. His phone revealed the group and its members, leading to Muzammil's arrest in Faridabad.

At Umar's flat, police found a deep freezer used to maintain temperature for explosive materials. His suitcase was always packed with bomb-making components.

