Weeks before Delhi blast, chats show suspect Dr Adeel sought advance salary citing 'dire need of money'

New Delhi:

Two months before the deadly car bombing near Delhi’s Red Fort, Dr Adeel Ahmed Rather, a key accused in the case, urgently requested an advance on his salary, according to WhatsApp chats accessed by India Today TV. Investigators now believe the money he asked for may have been used to finance the terror attack.

Adeel, previously a senior resident at the Government Medical College in Anantnag, had joined a hospital in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, in March 2025. Although he was drawing a respectable salary, the deleted messages retrieved after his arrest on November 6 show him repeatedly pleading for funds, sources said.

Delhi blast suspect's WhatsApp chats

Adeel's WhatsApp chats have surfaced, revealing repeated messages in which he urgently asks for money in the form of advance salary. The conversations suggest that Adil was desperate for funds, repeatedly requesting his salary in advance, probably from the management at the Al Falah University.

The chats are said to have taken place from September 5-9. In each exchange, Adil appears increasingly distressed, insisting he is in urgent need of money.

Investigators belive that the money he was seeking may have been used for the Delhi blast. Out of the Rs 26 lakh reportedly used in the explosion, Adil is believed to have contributed Rs 8 lakh. During questioning, another accused, Muzaffar Muzammil, told the agencies that Adil was referred to as the treasurer.

Conversation in WhatsApp chats

5 September

Good afternoon sir. I had requested for my salary to be credited. It would be a great help sir. I really need the money.

He then adds, please transfer it to my account, the same one I gave you earlier.

6 September

Good morning sir, please do it. I will be grateful to you.

7 September

Sir, I need my salary as soon as possible. I need the money. Please, it will be a big help.

9 September

Please do it tomorrow. I really need it sir.

Investigating agencies are now examining whether the funds Adil was desperate to obtain were directly linked to the blast conspiracy.