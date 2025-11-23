Delhi blast: Internal rift surfaces in terror module; Umar wanted to be Burhan Wani's successor Delhi blast: Dr Umar-un-Nabi was driving the explosives-laden i20 that detonated outside the Red Fort and claimed 15 lives on November 10.

Amid the ongoing investigation into the Delhi blast case, a major revelation has emerged regarding the Faridabad terror module. As per the sources, Dr Umar Nabi, one of the key accused in the Delhi blast case, wanted to be the successor of Burhan Wani and Zakir Musa in Kashmir.

Burhan Wani was a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist killed, who was killed by the Indian armed forces in a counter-insurgency operation in 2016. Wani and his group carried out multiple attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, causing the deaths of security personnel and civilians. While Zakir Rashid Bhat, also known as Zakir Musa, was the commander of Hizbul Mujahideen after the killing of Burhan Wani and Sabzar Bhat, who were the former commanders of the same outfit. He later became the chief of the Al-Qaeda-affiliated Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind.

Dispute within members of Faridabad Terror Module

Sources also revealed that Umar Nabi, who was driving the Hyundai i20 that exploded near Delhi's Red Fort on November 10, had skipped the wedding of a co-conspirator, Adeel Ahmed Rather, due to differences over their ideologies and finances for the blast. According to sources, members of the Faridabad terror module considered Adeel their "Amir."

The sources further said that while all other members of the Faridabad terror module were influenced by Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), Umar, a Kashmiri doctor associated with Al-Falah University in Faridabad, which is now at the centre of the Delhi car blast investigation, was reportedly influenced by the ideologies of Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JEM).

Although both ISIS and al-Qaeda draw from Salafist and jihadist doctrines, their ideological foundations diverge sharply in areas such as strategic focus, the scale and style of violence, sectarian outlook, and their approach to establishing a caliphate.

Nabi was driving the explosives-laden i20 that detonated outside the Red Fort and claimed 15 lives on November 10.

Hashim was Umar's handler

Meanwhile, investigators have uncovered major developments in the 10 November Red Fort blast case, including the revelation that Muzammil bought an AK-47 for Rs 6.5 lakh, which was later recovered from co-accused Adeel’s locker. The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing the case, has widened its investigation into what officials describe as a sophisticated, white-collar terror module spanning multiple states.

According to the investigation, Muzammil was being handled by Mansoor, while Umar reported to Hashim. Both handlers allegedly worked under a higher operative named Ibrahim, who coordinated activities across regions.

In 2022, on the instructions of Okasa, a handler associated with the Pakistan-based Tehrik-e-Taliban (TTP), Muzammil, Adeel and Muzaffar travelled to Turkey. They were reportedly scheduled to meet a contact who would facilitate their movement into Afghanistan, but the plan collapsed when the contact refused after nearly a week. Communication with Okasa was maintained through a Telegram ID, investigators said.

