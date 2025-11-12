Delhi blast a terror attack, says Centre; affirms to bring culprits to justice without delay In a meeting held at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence, the Cabinet paid tribute to the victims and observed a two-minute silence. Condolences were conveyed to the families of those affected and the Cabinet hailed the efforts of medical teams and emergency responders who rushed to the scene.

New Delhi:

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in the terrorist incident near Lal Quila Metro Station, where a powerful explosion ripped through a slow-moving Hyundai i20 on Monday evening, killing 12 people and injuring several others. The blast also engulfed multiple nearby vehicles, causing widespread damage.

Ahead of the Cabinet meeting at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) convened to review the situation following the Delhi blast. Members of CCS, including Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, were present for the key deliberations.

In a meeting held at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence, the Cabinet paid tribute to the victims and observed a two-minute silence. Condolences were conveyed to the families of those affected, and the Cabinet hailed the efforts of medical teams and emergency responders who rushed to the scene.

Divulging the details of the meeting, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the Cabinet reiterated the government’s zero-tolerance stance toward terrorism in any form. He said the Cabinet strongly condemned the attack and directed that the investigation be carried out with utmost urgency to bring the perpetrators to justice.

"The country has witnessed a heinous terrorist incident perpetrated by anti-national forces through a car explosion near Red Fort on 10th November...The Cabinet directs that the investigation into the incident be pursued with utmost urgency and professionalism, so that the perpetrators, their collaborators and their sponsors are identified and brought to justice without delay," he said.

Delhi Police discover EcoSport car

Meanwhile, Delhi Police has traced the red Ford EcoSport car, which is believed to be connected to the recent car explosion near the Red Fort. The vehicle was found near a farmhouse in Khandawali village, Haryana, officials confirmed. This comes hours after Delhi Police sounded an alert across all police stations, posts, and border checkpoints in the national capital to trace the red Ford EcoSport, which they suspect was used by the accused for reconnaissance before the blast.

PM Modi visits LNJP hospital to meet injured

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday visited Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital to meet people who were injured in the attack. PM Modi went straight to the hospital upon landing in India after finishing his two-day Bhutan visit.

He also interacted with officials and doctors at the hospital.