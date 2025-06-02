Delhi Bar Association exempts lawyers from wearing black coats in summer | Check details The members are free to appear in courts subordinate to the Delhi High Court without wearing black coats.

New Delhi:

Providing much-needed respite to lawyers in the Capital during the sweltering summer months, the Delhi Bar Association (Tis Hazari) has announced that advocates will not be required to wear black coats, their customary attire, in the district court from May 16 to September 30.

"All the members are hereby informed that advocates are exempted from wearing black coats during summer, ie, from May 16 to September 30, as per the amendment in rule under Section 49 (1) (gg) of the Advocates Act of 1961," the Bar Association said in a circular dated May 24.

Lawyers are advised to adhere to other rules

The provision empowers the Bar Council of India (BCI) to frame rules on the attire of advocates appearing before any court or tribunal and includes consideration of climatic conditions.

"The members are free to appear in courts subordinate to the Delhi High Court without wearing black coats. The members, however, are advised to adhere to the other rules of the dress code, which is mandatory for an advocate," said the notice signed by the association’s secretary, Vikas Goyal.

What is the dress code for advocates?

The rules framed under Section 49(1)(gg) of the Advocates Act, 1961, mandate a formal dress code for all practising advocates. For male advocates, the attire includes a black buttoned-up coat, chapkan, achkan (a knee-length upper garment with long sleeves, side slits, and a standing collar), or black sherwani, along with white bands and an advocate’s gown. Women advocates are required to wear a black full- or half-sleeve jacket or blouse with a white collar (stiff or soft), white bands, and an advocate’s gown, paired with either a saree or a long skirt in white or black, without any design.

(With PTI inputs)

