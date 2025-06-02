COVID-19 update: India has 3,961 active cases, 32 deaths as of June 2, says Health Ministry Covid cases: According to the official data, four deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours—one each from Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday reported that the number of active COVID-19 cases in India stands at 3,961, while the total number of deaths has reached 32.

According to the official data, four deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours—one each from Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh.

COVID-19 situation under close watch

Official sources said that the COVID-19 situation in the country is being closely monitored. The severity of infections is low, and most patients are under home care “There is no reason to worry,” the sources added.

On May 22, India had 257 active cases, which rose to 1,010 by May 26, and further climbed to 3,395 on Saturday. In the last 24 hours, 685 new cases have been reported.

State-wise data on active cases

The number of active cases in major states is as follows:

Kerala: 1,336

Maharashtra: 467

Delhi: 375

Gujarat: 265

Karnataka: 234

West Bengal: 205

Tamil Nadu: 185

Uttar Pradesh: 117

Omicron subvariants driving current surge

Dr Rajiv Behl, Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), said that genome sequencing of samples from western and southern India indicates that the current rise in cases is due to subvariants of Omicron, which are not severe.

The subvariants identified are: LF.7, XFG, JN.1 and NB.1.8.1. Among these, LF.7, XFG, and JN.1 have been detected more frequently, he said.

"We have been closely monitoring the situation. At this moment, overall, we should monitor, be vigilant but there is no cause to worry,” Dr Behl said.