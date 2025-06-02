Floods lash Northeast, orange alert for storms in 14 UP districts, IMD forecasts rain across states today According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the spell of rainfall is expected to continue across several regions over the next five days.

New Delhi:

As the southwest monsoon begins to make its presence felt, weather conditions have turned pleasant in several parts of India. Light showers and gusty winds in Delhi on Sunday evening brought a much-needed respite from the heat. However, in the Northeast, heavy rainfall has triggered floods, affecting lakhs of people.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the spell of rainfall is expected to continue across several regions over the next five days. The national capital and adjoining areas are also likely to see light rain and dust storms over the next 48 hours.

Flood situation worsens in Northeast

Six states in the Northeast have been battered by relentless rainfall for the past three days, leading to severe flooding. At least 26 people have lost their lives due to flood-related incidents, including landslides. In Manipur, large swathes of Imphal are submerged, while Tripura, Sikkim, Assam, and other northeastern states remain on alert for more heavy rainfall today.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to the chief ministers of all affected states and assured them of full support and assistance from the Centre.

In a press release on Sunday, the IMD said the region would continue to witness rainfall activity for the next 5 to 7 days.

Delhi and Uttar Pradesh weather update

The IMD forecast for Delhi indicates that temperatures will remain stable over the next one to two days, with a possibility of light rainfall on Monday in some parts of the city, which may help further bring down the mercury.

Meanwhile, an orange alert has been issued for thunderstorms in 14 districts of Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow and Kanpur. The alert comes in the wake of a western disturbance and changing wind patterns, which are likely to trigger the start of rainfall in the state from today.

Weather forecast for other states

Bihar is expected to experience humid conditions and intermittent rainfall over the next four days, which may cause discomfort for residents.

In Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, thunderstorm activity accompanied by rain is expected today.

Rajasthan saw dust storms and light rain overnight. The Jaipur Meteorological Centre forecasts a fresh western disturbance from June 2, which could bring strong winds (50–60 kmph), afternoon storms, and rain to many areas between June 2 and 4.

In Haryana, the 'Nautapa' heatwave period continues, but pre-monsoon showers are expected soon, which could lead to a slight dip in temperatures.