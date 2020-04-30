4 traders associated with Delhi's Azadpur Sabzi Mandi test positive for coronavirus

Image Source : AP Health workers get ready at a COVID-19 testing center in New Delhi.

At least 4 more traders associated with Delhi's Azadpur Sabzi Mandi have tested positive for coronavirus. As per an Azadpur Mandi official, they did not commute to and fro the vegetable market. So far, a total of 15 positive cases in the vegetable market have been reported, the official informed.

Till Thursday morning, Delhi has over 3,439 confirmed coronavirus cases including 56 deaths while 1092 have recovered, as per the health ministry figures. Meanwhile, in another development, as many as 90 people were quarantined at a Sikkim government guest house in Delhi after a man staying at the place tested positive for coronavirus. The people have been quarantined at South Delhi's Green Park, officials said.

The guest house serves as a facility for patients from Sikkim, referred to Delhi for medical treatment. The patient staying at the guest house was found positive for COVID-19 on April 26.

According to a Delhi government official, the patients staying at the guest house visit various hospitals in the city for different treatments. "After detection of corona positive patient at the guest house, ninety persons there were quarantined," he said.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus cases in India cross 33,000-mark; 1,074 deaths. Check state-wise list

ALSO READ | HOPE! Hyderabad kid becomes India's youngest to beat COVID-19

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage