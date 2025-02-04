Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Will Noida-Gurugram employees get a holiday on voting day? Rules explained

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

The Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 is all set to take place as the polls are scheduled to begin on February 5 in 70 constituencies. For that preparation, the industrial sectors have declared a holiday, and markets will be shut. The Delhi government declared a public holiday for all its government offices, local bodies, health institutes, and public sector undertakings in the city.

But then comes the big question—whether the employees working in Noida and Gurugram will also get a holiday on the voting day in Delhi? Let's understand the rules.

Will Noida-Gurugram employees get leave for voting?

For Delhi residents, February 5 has been declared a public holiday to facilitate voting. But what about Delhi voters working in Noida or Gurugram? As per the Representation of the People Act, 1951 (Section 135-B), if an individual is a registered voter in Delhi but works in Noida or Gurugram, he can demand leave from his employer to cast his vote.

What if the company denies leave?

If you are a registered voter in Delhi but work in Noida or Gurugram, you can:

Request a full day's leave for voting on February 5.

Ask for a half-day leave if a full-day leave is not possible.

Negotiate flexible work hours to ensure you have time to vote.

If the employer refuses giving leave, then it is against election laws. According to Section 135-B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, companies are obliged by law to sanction paid leave on polling day for all the registered voters of the state and serving employees.

What can employees do if the company has denied the leave

If the company denies it, then:

Report to HR in writing that the company is denying election law.

An application is also to be given to the Election Commission and the Labour Department in case leave is not granted.

Companies found violating these provisions can face legal action under election laws.

The Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 are on the anvil, so all eligible voters should go to cast their votes without any hindrance at work.

