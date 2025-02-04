UP government to facilitate Sangam Snan for 2,000 elderly by Mahakumbh end

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Mahakumbh 2025: Sadhus take a holy dip at the Sangam in Prayagraj

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday said it is taking steps to facilitate Sangam Snan for 2,000 senior citizens by the conclusion of the Mahakumbh on February 26. The initiative aims to provide elderly devotees, especially those from state-run old-age homes, with the opportunity to participate in the sacred event.

Social welfare department leads the effort

The Social Welfare Department's pandal, in association with National Medicos Organization and Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO), set up along the banks of the Sangam, is helping the downtrodden group and the underprivileged, a government statement said.

A key component of this effort is Shravan Kumbh, a program that assists thousands of people, particularly those with hearing impairments, by offering free medical exams and assistive devices.

First-ever special camp for the elderly, hearing-impaired

For the first time in Mahakumbh history, the Yogi Adityanath government has launched a special camp exclusively for senior citizens and the hearing-impaired. This camp provides:

Free medical tests and hearing aids for those in need.

Comfortable accommodations for elderly devotees.

Dedicated arrangements for the holy dip at the Sangam.

100-Bed ashram for elderly pilgrims

As part of the state's comprehensive approach, a 100-bed ashram has been established in the Kumbh area for senior citizens from various old-age homes, the government said.

The ashram provides special accommodations to ensure that elderly devotees can stay comfortably, participate in the Sangam Snan and other religious activities of the Mahakumbh, it added.

Target to facilitate 2,000 devotees

The government aims to facilitate the Amrit Snan for 2,000 elderly devotees by the Mahakumbh’s conclusion. Special bathing dates on February 12 (Maghi Purnima) and February 26 (Mahashivratri) are expected to witness a massive influx of pilgrims.

UP government's commitment to senior citizens

Asim Arun, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Social Welfare, highlighted the government’s commitment to the elderly, stating: "The double-engine government is continuously working for the safety, respect, and health of senior citizens across the state. The Shravan Kumbh initiative is ensuring that a large number of senior citizens benefit from this sacred event."

Massive turnout at Mahakumbh 2025

The Mahakumbh, which began on January 13, has been drawing millions of pilgrims daily to the Triveni Sangam, the holy confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers.

By Monday evening, nearly 35 crore devotees had taken a dip at the Sangam. With two major bathing dates still remaining, the UP government expects the total footfall to surpass 50 crore by February 26.

