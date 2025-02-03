Mahakumbh Amrit Snan: CM Yogi monitoring situation since 3:30 am from war room | Video

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UP CM Yogi Adityanath at war room

Mahakumbh Amrit Snan: As the third grand 'Amrit Snan' Mahakumbh on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami is underway at the Triveni Sangam in the holy city of Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been monitoring the situation since 3:30 am in the morning at the war room set up at his official residence. He has been taking continuous updates from the DGP, and Home Secretary and giving instructions for the smooth conduct of the 'Amrit Snan'.

The Chief Minister reviewed the entire situation regarding security and arrangements for the event. He issued strict instructions to the administrative officials to ensure that there should be no inconvenience for the devotees during the Amrit Snan, and that all necessary facilities should be provided to ensure a smooth experience for everyone.

Sea of people gather at Sangam for last 'Amrit Snan'

A large number of devotees gathered at the Sangam early on Monday to take a holy dip during the last 'Amrit Snan' of the Mahakumbh, which coincided with the auspicious occasion of 'Basant Panchami.' Visuals from the Triveni Ghats depict a massive crowd of devotees gathered for the holy dip, with pilgrims immersed in the sacred waters of the confluence.

Meanwhile, Naga Sadhus created a mesmerising spectacle as they marched towards the Sangam, carrying sacred symbols and adorned with traditional ornaments, to take a dip in the holy waters during the Amrit Snan on Basant Panchami at the Maha Kumbh Mela.

At the break of dawn, sadhus, including the ash-smeared Nagas from various akharas, began their ceremonial journey towards the Triveni Sangam. By 6 am, the first of the akharas had completed their bath while the process was going on smoothly for others, including the Juna Akhara, whose Nagas are a major attraction of the event, officials said. Visuals showed that rose petals were showered in the area using a helicopter.

The Basant Panchami holy bathing ritual assumes significance in the wake of the stampede during the previous Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya (Jan 29) which resulted in at least 30 deaths and left 60 others injured.

Over 6.22 million devotees take holy dip

More than 6.22 million devotees on Monday took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam as of 8 am on the third 'Amrit Snan' on the occasion of Basant Panchami. Devotees from other countries were seen taking holy dip at the Sangam.

As of February 2, according to the Uttar Pradesh Information Department, over 349.7 million (34.97 crore) devotees have participated in the sacred bathing ritual since the commencement of the Maha Kumbh Mela on January 13.

The number of Kalpwasis--devotees observing month-long spiritual austerities--has exceeded 1 million, adding to the spiritual fervour. Apart from this, a total of 5.22 million pilgrims have taken dip today as part of the Amrit Snan on Basant Panchmi.

Also Read: Mahakumbh: Over 6.22 million devotees take holy dip in Triveni Sangam on third 'Amrit Snan'

Also Read: Mahakumbh: Sea of people gather at Sangam for last 'Amrit Snan' on Basant Panchami | Watch video