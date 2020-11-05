Kejriwal urges Delhiites for cracker-free Diwali as city faces twin challenges of air pollution, Covid

Image Source : FILE Arvind Kejriwal appeals to people to avoid bursting firecrackers this Diwali in view of rising air pollution

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the COVID-19 situation is deteriorating in the city due to rising air pollution and appealed to people to avoid bursting firecrackers this Diwali.

Addressing an online media briefing, Kejriwal said he along with his cabinet ministers will perform 'Lakshmi Puja' at 7.39 pm at someplace and urged Delhiiites to join them from their homes by watching it on television.

"Please don't burst crackers at any cost. You're playing with the lives of your own family by bursting crackers. On 14th Nov, 7.39 pm onwards, all 2 crores Delhi citizens will perform Laxmi Puja together. I'll begin Puja which will be telecast live on TV," said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

The chief minister said that at present, Delhi has been facing two issues - the COVID-19 pandemic and the rising air pollution - adding that the AAP government is making all efforts to deal with the situation.

"The COVID-19 situation is deteriorating in Delhi due to rising air pollution," he said while appealing to people to avoid bursting firecrackers this Diwali.

"If we burst firecrackers on this Diwali, we are playing with the lives of our children and families...," he added.

