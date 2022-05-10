Anti-encroachment drive: Bulldozers reach South Delhi's New Friends Colony, Mangolpuri areas

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Security personnel stand guard ahead of an anti-encroachment drive by the MCD at the New Friends Colony

Bulldozers reached South Delhi's New Friends Colony and Mangolpuri areas on Tuesday. The development comes amid the ongoing anti-encroachment drive in the national capital.

Security personnel were deployed in Delhi's New Friends Colony on Tuesday, as the SDMC continued the first phase of the demolition drive.

Commenting on the anti-encroachment drive on Monday, Rajpal Singh, Chairman, Central Zone, SDMC said, "The municipal corporation has a roadmap ready for the next 15 days. Bulldozers will run in New Friends Colony tomorrow from 11 am. Encroachment will be removed from Delhi without making any distinction between poor and rich."

He said the expenses incurred by SDMC to remove the encroachment will be compensated by the property owners.

Massive protests from local residents were witnessed in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area on Monday as bulldozers rolled into the area for an anti-encroachment drive conducted by the SDMC.

Locals were seen sitting on the roads in an attempt to stop the bulldozers as the demolition drive began in the presence of the Delhi Police.

On the Shaheen Bagh encroachment, Singh said, "There have been more encroachment in Shaheen Bagh area as there are no BJP MLAs and councilors. In the Shaheen Bagh area, around 50 per cent people themselves removed encroachments. The municipal corporation will remove the remaining encroachments. Former MLA and current MLA have also done encroachment. Municipal Corporation will remove these encroachments too."

Singh said, "In order to remove Shaheen Bagh encroachment, the municipal corporation has not suffered a legal defeat, the Supreme Court rejected the application to stop the drive. SDMC is conducting a review meeting, the reasons for stopping the drive are being reviewed and the officers will be asked the reason for stopping the demolition drive."

"After the review meeting, the bulldozer will roll on again to remove illegal encroachment in Shaheen Bagh. The municipal corporation will take legal action against those obstructing the removal of encroachment," he added.

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain the Communist Party of India (Marxist) plea against the demolition of buildings in South Delhi including the Shaheen Bagh area.

(With inputs from ANI)

