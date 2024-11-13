Delhi air quality: Several flights diverted amid low visibility at IGI airport, thick smog blankets NCR

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Several flights diverted amid low visibility in Delhi.

Delhi air quality: Several flights were diverted at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport due to low visibility conditions on Wednesday morning (November 13). The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said very dense fog began forming around 5:30 am.

There were low visibility conditions in the city. The official said some flights have been diverted due to low visibility. As per airport sources, due to dense fog resulting in low visibility at Delhi Airport (IGI), 8 flights were diverted since 7:00 am. Seven flights have been diverted to Jaipur and one to Lucknow.

Flights diverted to Jaipur, Lucknow

The Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport is one of the busiest airports in the country.

Dense layer of smog engulfed national capital

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), a dense layer of smog engulfed the national capital with the air quality dropping down to 361 categorised as 'Very Poor'. Residents have complained of low visibility on the roads and have also been experiencing irritation in their eyes, running nose, breathlessness and cough.

Upendra Singh, a local said "The pollution has increased and with the temperatures also dropping down, we have started experiencing a lot of issues. There is barely any visibility on the road, and we have also been experiencing irritation in the eyes, running nose, breathlessness and cough."

A cyclist near India Gate complained that he had to halt his routine due to the increasing pollution.

"I come here to cycle daily. However, I had to stop cycling for some time due to no visibility and the high level of pollution in the city. It is getting difficult to breathe. The government needs to take some action on this urgently. Locals should also cooperate with the government and take precautionary measures," he said.

"We are facing a lot of problems. I am a senior citizen. My grandchildren are also suffering from problems while going to school. We are having breathing issues, irritation in the eyes and throat pain. The main reason behind this is the use of vehicles and stubble burning. There needs to be some action taken on this, the government cannot just sit without doing anything," he said.

AQI in Anand Vihar dropped down to 399, 382 in Punjabi Bagh, 376 in Ashok Vihar at 8 a.m. as per the Central Pollution Control Board. On Monday, the Supreme Court said that the right to live in a pollution-free atmosphere is a fundamental right of every citizen under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution and no religion encourages any activity that creates pollution.

Questioning the authorities for their failure to implement the ban on firecrackers in Delhi during Diwali, a bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih further said that if firecrackers are burnt in this fashion, it also affects the fundamental right to health of the citizens.

"The right to live in a pollution-free atmosphere is a fundamental right of every citizen, which is protected by Article 21 of the Constitution of India. Prima facie, we are of the view that no religion encourages any activity that creates pollution or compromises the health of people. If firecrackers are burnt in this fashion, it also affects the fundamental right to health of the citizens," said the bench.