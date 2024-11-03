Delhi air pollution: 56 construction sites closed, over 54,000 vehicles fined in NCR

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Delhi air pollution: 56 construction sites shut, over 54,000 vehicles fined in NCR.

Delhi air pollution: The Centre's panel to improve air quality in Delhi-NCR on Sunday said it ordered the closure of 56 construction and demolition sites and imposed fines on 597 sites for failing to comply with pollution control norms between October 15 and 31.

The CAQM said more than 5,300 inspections targeted illegal waste dumping sites, with actions taken against violations, particularly for burning municipal solid waste.

To control road dust, mechanical road-sweeping machines, water sprinklers, and anti-smog guns have been deployed across the region.

On average, around 600 water sprinklers and anti-smog guns were used daily throughout NCR. Around 1,400 industrial units and 1,300 diesel generator sets were inspected, with non-compliant units facing fines or closure, according to the CAQM.

Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has been in effect in Delhi-NCR since October 15, while Stage II was implemented starting October 22. The CAQM said a GRAP Monitoring Control Room has been operational since October 15 to oversee targeted actions by NCR states.

A dedicated WhatsApp group also facilitates real-time updates between the control room and nodal officers. GRAP is a set of emergency measures implemented during the winter season to curb air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

The plan is categorised into four stages based on Delhi’s air quality levels: