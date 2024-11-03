Sunday, November 03, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Delhi
  4. Delhi air pollution: 56 construction sites closed, over 54,000 vehicles fined in NCR

Delhi air pollution: 56 construction sites closed, over 54,000 vehicles fined in NCR

Delhi air pollution: In a statement, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said over 54,000 vehicles were penalised for lacking a valid pollution-under-control certificate, and 3,900 overage vehicles were impounded during the period.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu New Delhi Updated on: November 03, 2024 23:57 IST
Delhi air pollution, Delhi aqi, air quality index delhi, 56 construction sites shut in delhi, over 5
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Delhi air pollution: 56 construction sites shut, over 54,000 vehicles fined in NCR.

Delhi air pollution: The Centre's panel to improve air quality in Delhi-NCR on Sunday said it ordered the closure of 56 construction and demolition sites and imposed fines on 597 sites for failing to comply with pollution control norms between October 15 and 31.

The CAQM said more than 5,300 inspections targeted illegal waste dumping sites, with actions taken against violations, particularly for burning municipal solid waste.

To control road dust, mechanical road-sweeping machines, water sprinklers, and anti-smog guns have been deployed across the region.

On average, around 600 water sprinklers and anti-smog guns were used daily throughout NCR. Around 1,400 industrial units and 1,300 diesel generator sets were inspected, with non-compliant units facing fines or closure, according to the CAQM.

Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has been in effect in Delhi-NCR since October 15, while Stage II was implemented starting October 22. The CAQM said a GRAP Monitoring Control Room has been operational since October 15 to oversee targeted actions by NCR states.

Related Stories
Delhi: Record-breaking festive liquor sales generate Rs 447 crore in just 15 days

Delhi: Record-breaking festive liquor sales generate Rs 447 crore in just 15 days

Massive fire at factory in Delhi's Alipur; 30 fire tenders rushed in; situation under control

Massive fire at factory in Delhi's Alipur; 30 fire tenders rushed in; situation under control

Delhi: Woman cuts off husband's genitals over domestic dispute

Delhi: Woman cuts off husband's genitals over domestic dispute

Delhi chokes as air quality plummets to 'severe' category, AQI surpasses 400

Delhi chokes as air quality plummets to 'severe' category, AQI surpasses 400

Two sisters attack ex-DSP in Delhi, nabbed after chase | VIDEO

Two sisters attack ex-DSP in Delhi, nabbed after chase | VIDEO

Arvind Kejriwal seeks people's support to defeat BJP, ensure good work continues in Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal seeks people's support to defeat BJP, ensure good work continues in Delhi

A dedicated WhatsApp group also facilitates real-time updates between the control room and nodal officers. GRAP is a set of emergency measures implemented during the winter season to curb air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

The plan is categorised into four stages based on Delhi’s air quality levels:

  1. Stage I - 'Poor' (AQI 201-300)
  2. Stage II - 'Very Poor' (AQI 301-400)
  3. Stage III - 'Severe' (AQI 401-450)
  4. Stage IV - 'Severe Plus' (AQI>450)
Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Delhi

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Delhi News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement