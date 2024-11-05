Delhi air pollution: Layer of smog engulfs parts of city, AQI crosses 400 in many areas

Follow us on Image Source : PTI An anti-smog gun being used to spray water droplets to curb air pollution, in New Delhi.

Delhi air pollution: A thin layer of smog engulfed parts of the national capital on Tuesday morning and the air quality in Delhi continued to hover in the 'very poor' category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) crossing 400 in several places including Dwarka, Anand Vihar, and Jahangirpuri among others, as per the Central Pollution Control Board. As per the SAFAR, the overall AQI was reported at 384 in the 'very poor' this morning.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, 401 and 450 severe and above 450 severe plus.

AQI in various parts of Delhi:

Alipur: 386

Anand Vihar: 453

Ashok Vihar: 418

Dwarka Sector 8: 407

IGI T3: 387

ITO: 345

Jahangirpuri: 440

JLN stadium: 357

Narela: 388

Najafgarh: 399

New Moti Bagh: 416

Okhla Phase-2: 393

Patparganj: 395

Punjabi Bagh: 403

RK Puram: 397

Rohini: 393

Shadipur: 331

Vivek Vihar: 421

Wazirpur: 438

56 construction sites closed, over 54,000 vehicles fined

The Centre's panel to improve air quality in Delhi-NCR on Sunday said it ordered the closure of 56 construction and demolition sites and imposed fines on 597 sites for failing to comply with pollution control norms between October 15 and 31.

The CAQM said more than 5,300 inspections targeted illegal waste dumping sites, with actions taken against violations, particularly for burning municipal solid waste. To control road dust, mechanical road-sweeping machines, water sprinklers, and anti-smog guns have been deployed across the region.

On average, around 600 water sprinklers and anti-smog guns were used daily throughout NCR. Around 1,400 industrial units and 1,300 diesel generator sets were inspected, with non-compliant units facing fines or closure, according to the CAQM.

Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has been in effect in Delhi-NCR since October 15, while Stage II was implemented starting October 22. The CAQM said a GRAP Monitoring Control Room has been operational since October 15 to oversee targeted actions by NCR states.

A dedicated WhatsApp group also facilitates real-time updates between the control room and nodal officers. GRAP is a set of emergency measures implemented during the winter season to curb air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

