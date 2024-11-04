Delhi’s AQI surpasses 370: Air quality worsens amid strict anti-pollution measures

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO New Delhi: In New Delhi, an anti-smog gun is being used at the Kartavya Path to curb air pollution.

Air quality in Delhi remains dangerous, with AQI crossing 370. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) reported that 56 construction sites were shut down between October 15 and 31, 597 for non-compliance with pollution control norms. Several areas in Delhi recorded AQI levels exceeding 400, indicating extremely poor air quality.

Delhi AQI report: Key areas

Overall AQI: 373

Anand Vihar: 432

Ashok Vihar: 408

Alipur: 386

Bawana: 406

Burari: 314

Mathura Road: 304

Dwarka: 395

IGI Airport: 371

Jahangirpuri: 412

ITO: 350

Lodhi Road: 346

Mundka: 404

Mandir Marg: 370

Okhla: 388

Patparganj: 400

Punjabi Bagh: 404

RK Puram: 392

Rohini: 406

Vivek Vihar: 418

Wazirpur: 411

Najafgarh: 370

Vehicle and waste management efforts intensified

Over 54,000 vehicles without pollution certificates were fined and 3,900 overweight vehicles were seized. More than 5,300 inspections targeted illegal waste dumping and measures were taken against violators for burning waste.

Enhanced dust and emissions control measures

To remove street dust, CAQM deployed street sweeping machines, 600 daily sprinklers and smoke guns. About 1,400 industrial buildings and diesel generators were inspected and penalties were imposed on non-compliant buildings.

GRAP measures in place to curb pollution

Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) began on October 15 and escalated to Stage II on October 22. The GRAP control room and WhatsApp group facilitate coordinated action among NCR states, with specific measures triggered based on air quality levels: ‘Poor’ to ‘Severe Plus.’

Also read | Delhi air pollution: 56 construction sites closed, over 54,000 vehicles fined in NCR