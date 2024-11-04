Delhi’s AQI surpasses 370: Air quality worsens amid strict anti-pollution measures

Monday, November 04, 2024
     
Delhi’s air quality worsens with AQI above 370, prompting stringent pollution controls. Over 54,000 vehicles were fined, construction sites shut down, and GRAP measures deployed to curb emissions.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Updated on: November 04, 2024 7:16 IST
Delhi pollution
Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO New Delhi: In New Delhi, an anti-smog gun is being used at the Kartavya Path to curb air pollution.

Air quality in Delhi remains dangerous, with AQI crossing 370. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) reported that 56 construction sites were shut down between October 15 and 31, 597 for non-compliance with pollution control norms. Several areas in Delhi recorded AQI levels exceeding 400, indicating extremely poor air quality.

Delhi AQI report: Key areas

  • Overall AQI: 373
  • Anand Vihar: 432
  • Ashok Vihar: 408
  • Alipur: 386
  • Bawana: 406
  • Burari: 314
  • Mathura Road: 304
  • Dwarka: 395
  • IGI Airport: 371
  • Jahangirpuri: 412
  • ITO: 350
  • Lodhi Road: 346
  • Mundka: 404
  • Mandir Marg: 370
  • Okhla: 388
  • Patparganj: 400
  • Punjabi Bagh: 404
  • RK Puram: 392
  • Rohini: 406
  • Vivek Vihar: 418
  • Wazirpur: 411
  • Najafgarh: 370

Vehicle and waste management efforts intensified

Over 54,000 vehicles without pollution certificates were fined and 3,900 overweight vehicles were seized. More than 5,300 inspections targeted illegal waste dumping and measures were taken against violators for burning waste.

Enhanced dust and emissions control measures

To remove street dust, CAQM deployed street sweeping machines, 600 daily sprinklers and smoke guns. About 1,400 industrial buildings and diesel generators were inspected and penalties were imposed on non-compliant buildings.

GRAP measures in place to curb pollution

Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) began on October 15 and escalated to Stage II on October 22. The GRAP control room and WhatsApp group facilitate coordinated action among NCR states, with specific measures triggered based on air quality levels: ‘Poor’ to ‘Severe Plus.’

