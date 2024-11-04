Delhi’s AQI surpasses 370: Air quality worsens amid strict anti-pollution measures

Air quality in Delhi remains dangerous, with AQI crossing 370. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) reported that 56 construction sites were shut down between October 15 and 31, 597 for non-compliance with pollution control norms. Several areas in Delhi recorded AQI levels exceeding 400, indicating extremely poor air quality.
Delhi AQI report: Key areas
- Overall AQI: 373
- Anand Vihar: 432
- Ashok Vihar: 408
- Alipur: 386
- Bawana: 406
- Burari: 314
- Mathura Road: 304
- Dwarka: 395
- IGI Airport: 371
- Jahangirpuri: 412
- ITO: 350
- Lodhi Road: 346
- Mundka: 404
- Mandir Marg: 370
- Okhla: 388
- Patparganj: 400
- Punjabi Bagh: 404
- RK Puram: 392
- Rohini: 406
- Vivek Vihar: 418
- Wazirpur: 411
- Najafgarh: 370
Vehicle and waste management efforts intensified
Over 54,000 vehicles without pollution certificates were fined and 3,900 overweight vehicles were seized. More than 5,300 inspections targeted illegal waste dumping and measures were taken against violators for burning waste.
Enhanced dust and emissions control measures
To remove street dust, CAQM deployed street sweeping machines, 600 daily sprinklers and smoke guns. About 1,400 industrial buildings and diesel generators were inspected and penalties were imposed on non-compliant buildings.
GRAP measures in place to curb pollution
Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) began on October 15 and escalated to Stage II on October 22. The GRAP control room and WhatsApp group facilitate coordinated action among NCR states, with specific measures triggered based on air quality levels: ‘Poor’ to ‘Severe Plus.’
