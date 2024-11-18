Supreme Court raps Delhi govt, directs not to relax anti-pollution GRAP-4 curbs without permission

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A man cycles near the India Gate amid low visibility due to smog as air quality remains in severe category, in New Delhi

Delhi air pollution: The Supreme Court on Monday slammed the Delhi government over the delay in the implementation of stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the national capital despite the alarming rise in pollution. The air pollution level dropped into the "severe-plus" category, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 481, marking the highest air pollution level of the season so far on Monday morning.

A bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih was hearing the petition seeking directions to curb air pollution in the national capital and adjoining areas. The bench pointed out that there was a delay in the implementation of preventive measures under stage 4 of the GRAP even after the AQI touched alarming levels in the national capital. "The moment it reaches 300 to 400 GRAP has to be invoked. How can you take risk in such matters of delaying applicability of GRAP?" the court asked.

'Do not relax anti-pollution GRAP-4 curbs without court's nod'

The apex court asked the Delhi government about steps taken to curb the rising pollution levels in the national capital. The court also said that it will not allow scaling down of the preventive measures without its prior permission.

It told the state government that the court wants to know what steps it has taken to curb the alarming rise of pollution levels. "We won’t allow scaling down of preventive measures under stage 4 even if AQI goes below 450. Stage 4 will continue till court permits," the bench said, adding it will hear the matter in detail at the end of the day’s work.

GRAP-IV restrictions imposed

The Delhi government on Sunday announced the implementation of restrictions under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-IV). The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), stated that it has decided to invoke an 8-point action plan as per Stage-IV of the GRAP in the entire NCR with effect from Monday 8 am. According to the 8-point action plan, these restrictions will be imposed.