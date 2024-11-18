Supreme Court raps Delhi govt, directs not to relax anti-pollution GRAP-4 curbs without permission

Delhi air pollution: The Supreme Court on Monday slammed the Delhi government over the delay in the implementation of stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the national capital despite the alarming rise in pollution. The air pollution level dropped into the "severe-plus" category, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 481, marking the highest air pollution level of the season so far on Monday morning.
A bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih was hearing the petition seeking directions to curb air pollution in the national capital and adjoining areas. The bench pointed out that there was a delay in the implementation of preventive measures under stage 4 of the GRAP even after the AQI touched alarming levels in the national capital. "The moment it reaches 300 to 400 GRAP has to be invoked. How can you take risk in such matters of delaying applicability of GRAP?" the court asked.
'Do not relax anti-pollution GRAP-4 curbs without court's nod'
The apex court asked the Delhi government about steps taken to curb the rising pollution levels in the national capital. The court also said that it will not allow scaling down of the preventive measures without its prior permission.
It told the state government that the court wants to know what steps it has taken to curb the alarming rise of pollution levels. "We won’t allow scaling down of preventive measures under stage 4 even if AQI goes below 450. Stage 4 will continue till court permits," the bench said, adding it will hear the matter in detail at the end of the day’s work.
GRAP-IV restrictions imposed
The Delhi government on Sunday announced the implementation of restrictions under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-IV). The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), stated that it has decided to invoke an 8-point action plan as per Stage-IV of the GRAP in the entire NCR with effect from Monday 8 am. According to the 8-point action plan, these restrictions will be imposed.
- Truck traffic into Delhi (except for trucks carrying essential commodities/ providing essential services). However, all LNG/ CNG / Electric/ BS-VI Diesel trucks shall be permitted to enter Delhi
- Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) registered outside Delhi, other than EVs / CNG / BS-VI diesel, will be entirely banned from entering Delhi
- Enforcing the strict ban on plying of all BS-IV and below diesel-operated Medium Goods Vehicles (MGVs) and Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) in Delhi
- Complete ban on construction and demolition activities including, public projects such as highways, roads and flyovers, among others
- NCR state govt. and GNCTD may decide to discontinue physical classes even for classes VI-IX, and class XI.
- Public and private municipal offices may be directed to work with 50 per cent strength in NCR.
- Central govt employees may be directed to work from home.
- State govts may consider additional measures like the closure of colleges, and non-emergency commercial activities.