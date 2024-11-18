Delhi air pollution worsens: AQI hits season's worst at 481, GRAP-IV restrictions imposed

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A flock of Seagulls flies over people during a boat ride amid smog on a winter morning, in New Delhi.

Delhi air pollution: A thick layer of smog, a toxic mix of smoke and fog, engulfed the Delhi-NCR on Monday morning, as the air pollution level dropped into the "severe-plus" category, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 481, marking the highest air pollution level of the season so far.

This prompted authorities to implement stricter pollution control measures in response to the deteriorating air quality. As per the GRAP-IV restrictions, all classes, except for those in 10 to 12, have been moved online, and stricter restrictions have been enforced on polluting vehicles and activities in response to the worsening air quality.

AQI in parts of Delhi-NCR

Anand Vihar: 487

Ashok Vihar: 495

Alipur: 475

Bawana: 495

Chandni Chowk: 444

Burari: 461

Mathura Road: 399

Dwarka: 499

IGI Airport: 494

Jahangirpuri:484

ITO: 467

Lodhi Road: 469

Mundka: 495

Mandir Marg: 486

Okhla: 479

Patparganj: 485

Punjabi Bagh: 493

Najafgarh: 493

Rohini: 491

Vivek Vihar: 485

Wazirpur: 490

Noida: 384

Gurugram: 468

GRAP-IV restrictions imposed

The Delhi government on Sunday announced the implementation of restrictions under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-IV). The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), stated that it has decided to invoke an 8-point action plan as per Stage-IV of the GRAP in the entire NCR with effect from Monday 8 am. According to the 8-point action plan, these restrictions will be imposed:

Truck traffic into Delhi (except for trucks carrying essential commodities/ providing essential services). However, all LNG/ CNG / Electric/ BS-VI Diesel trucks shall be permitted to enter Delhi Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) registered outside Delhi, other than EVs / CNG / BS-VI diesel, will be entirely banned from entering Delhi Enforcing the strict ban on plying of all BS-IV and below diesel-operated Medium Goods Vehicles (MGVs) and Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) in Delhi Complete ban on construction and demolition activities including, public projects such as highways, roads and flyovers, among others NCR state govt. and GNCTD may decide to discontinue physical classes even for classes VI-IX, and class XI. Public and private municipal offices may be directed to work with 50 per cent strength in NCR. Central govt employees may be directed to work from home. State govts may consider additional measures like the closure of colleges, and non-emergency commercial activities.

Delhi Schools Closure

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi Sunday announced the discontinuation of the physical classes for all students except, Class 10 and 12. The development comes hours after Delhi's air quality deteriorated further to 'severe-plus', prompting the authorities to impose GRAP-4 restrictions in the national capital. The CAQM suggested online teaching for the students of Classes 6 to 9 and Class 11.

"With the imposition of GRAP-4 from tomorrow, physical classes shall be discontinued for all students, apart from Class 10 and 12. All schools will hold online classes, until further orders," Atishi wrote on X.

