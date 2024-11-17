Delhi Schools Closure: CM Atishi cancels physical classes as severe air pollution leads to GRAP-4 imposition

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Chief Minister Atishi

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi Sunday announced the discontinuation of the physical classes for all students except, Class 10 and 12. The development comes hours after Delhi's air quality deteriorated further to 'severe-plus', prompting the authorities to impose GRAP-4 restrictions in the national capital. The CAQM suggested online teaching for the students of Classes 6 to 9 and Class 11.

"With the imposition of GRAP-4 from tomorrow, physical classes shall be discontinued for all students, apart from Class 10 and 12. All schools will hold online classes, until further orders," Atishi wrote on X.

"The Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and adjoining areas vide order No.120017/27/GRAP/2021/CAQM dated 17.11.24 (copy enclosed) has decided that in view of the AQI in Delhi & NCR is expected to remain in adverse range, all actions as envisaged under Stage IV of the GRAP -'Severe Plus' Air Quality be implemented with effect from 8 A.M. of 18th November, 2024 in the National Capital Region (NCR). Now, in pursuance of the above mentioned order, all the Heads of Govt., Govt. Aided and Unaided Private Recognized Schools of Directorate of Education (DoE), MCD, NDMC & DCB in Delhi are hereby directed to ensure that the physical classes for all students upto class IX and class XI is to be discontinued from 18.11.2024 (Monday) until further orders. Heads of Schools are also directed to ensure classes in online mode for the students of these classes till further orders. Further, physical classes for students of class X & class XII will continue as usual. The Heads of Schools are further directed to disseminate this information among parents of the students for the above classes immediately," a notification issued by Veditha Reddy, IAS Director (Education) read.

GRAP Stage-4 restrictions to come into force from Monday

The Centre's air quality panel announced stricter pollution control measures for the Delhi-NCR under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), effective from 8 am on Monday, including a ban on truck entry and a temporary halt on construction at public projects.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) issued the order as Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) worsened, reaching 441 at 4 pm and rising to 468 by 8 pm due to unfavourable weather conditions.

According to the order, no trucks will be allowed into Delhi except for those carrying essential items or using clean fuel (LNG/CNG/BS-VI diesel/electric). Non-essential light commercial vehicles registered outside Delhi will also be prohibited, except for EVs and CNG and BS-VI diesel ones.

Delhi-registered BS-IV or older diesel medium and heavy goods vehicles are banned, except for those in essential services, the panel said.

All construction activities, including highways, roads, flyovers, power lines, pipelines and other public projects, have been suspended. It also recommended that offices in the National Capital Region (NCR) work at 50 per cent capacity, with the rest working from home.

Work-from-home options may be introduced for central government employees, the panel said. State governments could also decide to close colleges, limit non-essential commercial activities and implement odd-even vehicle rules, it said.