Delhi air quality deteriorates to season's worst, AQI in 'severe plus' category | Check details

Image Source : PTI Thick layer of smog envelopes Delhi

Delhi's air quality worsened to the 'severe plus' for the first time in the season as the Air Quality Index (AQI) surged to 457. Earlier, in the morning people in the national capital woke up to dense smog on Sunday morning, with air quality remaining in the ' severe' category. But, after a few hours, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the city's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at a 'severe-plus 457, triggering grave health concerns.

According to AQI classifications, a 0-50 range is considered "good," 51-100 "satisfactory," 101-200 "moderate," 201-300 "poor," 301-400 "very poor," and 401-500 "severe/severe-plus".

Delhi second-most polluted city in India

Delhi's air quality plunged further on Sunday, with an AQI of 457, making it the second-most polluted city in the country. The city's 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI), recorded at 4 pm daily, stood at 441, in the "severe" category. On Saturday, the AQI was 417. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), a "severe" AQI poses risks to healthy individuals and severely impacts those with pre-existing health conditions.