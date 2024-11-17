Sunday, November 17, 2024
     
PM Modi reacts to 'The Sabarmati Report' movie, here is what he said

Vikrant Massey-starrer 'The Sabarmati Report' was released in cinemas on November 15. The movie is based on the events of the 2002 Godhra train burning incident, which took the lives of 59 innocent people.

Edited By: Shubham Bajpai New Delhi Updated on: November 17, 2024 16:16 IST
PM Modi reacts to The Sabarmati Report
Image Source : FILE PHOTO PM Modi reacts to The Sabarmati Report

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reacted to 'The Sabarmati Report' movie which is based on the events around the 2002 Godhara train burning incident. PM Modi while reacting to a movie review post said that the truth is finally coming out. He said, " It is good that this truth is coming out, and that too in a way common people can see it."

PM Modi further said, "A fake narrative can persist only for a limited period of time. Eventually, the facts will always come out!"

PM Modi made these remarks while quoting a review post of the movie, which hailed the picturisation and accredited the movie as 'a must watch'. Notably, the movie hit the silver screen on November 15. 

