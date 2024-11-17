Sunday, November 17, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Delhi
  4. Delhi: GRAP-IV restrictions to be implemented from Monday as AQI breaches 460 | Know fresh restrictions

Delhi: GRAP-IV restrictions to be implemented from Monday as AQI breaches 460 | Know fresh restrictions

The Air Quality Index in Delhi reached 477 at 7 PM on Sunday. This marks the worst air quality in the national capital this season.

Edited By: Shubham Bajpai New Delhi Updated on: November 17, 2024 21:12 IST
Delhi air pollution GRAP IV implemented
Image Source : PTI Representative Image

The Delhi government on Sunday announced to implementation of restrictions under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-IV) from Monday as the AQI crosses 450 for the first time this season. The AQI in Delhi was recorded at 462 at 8 pm. Notably, the GRAP-IV restrictions are implemented after the AQI crosses 450. 

The decision to implement restrictions under GRAP-IV has been announced by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). CAQM, in its official release, stated that it has decided to invoke an 8-point action plan as per Stage-IV of the GRAP in the entire NCR with effect from Monday 8 am.

New restrictions under GRAP-IV

According to the 8-point action plan, these restrictions will be imposed:

  • Truck traffic into Delhi (except for trucks carrying essential commodities/ providing essential services). However, all LNG/ CNG / Electric/ BS-VI Diesel trucks shall be permitted to enter Delhi
  • Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) registered outside Delhi, other than EVs / CNG / BS-VI diesel, will be entirely banned from entering Delhi
  • Enforcing the strict ban on plying of all BS-IV and below diesel-operated Medium Goods Vehicles (MGVs) and Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) in Delhi
  • Complete ban on construction and demolition activities including, public projects such as highways, roads and flyovers, among others
  • NCR state govt. and GNCTD may decide to discontinue physical classes even for classes VI-IX, and class XI.
  • Public and private municipal offices may be directed to work with 50 per cent strength in NCR.
  • Central govt employees may be directed to work from home.
  • State govts may consider additional measures like the closure of colleges, and non-emergency commercial activities.
Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Delhi

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Delhi News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement