Delhi: GRAP-IV restrictions to be implemented from Monday as AQI breaches 460 | Know fresh restrictions

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representative Image

The Delhi government on Sunday announced to implementation of restrictions under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-IV) from Monday as the AQI crosses 450 for the first time this season. The AQI in Delhi was recorded at 462 at 8 pm. Notably, the GRAP-IV restrictions are implemented after the AQI crosses 450.

The decision to implement restrictions under GRAP-IV has been announced by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). CAQM, in its official release, stated that it has decided to invoke an 8-point action plan as per Stage-IV of the GRAP in the entire NCR with effect from Monday 8 am.

New restrictions under GRAP-IV

According to the 8-point action plan, these restrictions will be imposed: