Air quality remains in poor category in Delhi

Delhi's pollution level worsened on Wednesday with the air quality index falling to 268 from 223 on the previous day but remained in the “poor” category, a government agency said. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi's air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 268 on Wednesday morning.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality monitor, SAFAR, stated the share of stubble burning in Delhi's PM2.5 pollution stood at 15 per cent on Wednesday.

“It is forecasted that the air quality will remain in marginally Very Poor category tomorrow and in marginally Very Poor to higher end of poor for October 23.

“The SAFAR synergised stubble burning fire counts around Haryana, Punjab and neighbouring regions stand at 849 for yesterday (Tuesday). The SAFAR model estimate of stubble burning share in PM2.5 is 15 per cent for today,” it said.

The city recorded a 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) of 223 on Tuesday. It was 244 on Monday and 254 on Sunday.

The farm fire count around Haryana, Punjab and nearby region across the International Border was 1017 on Monday, it said.

The Delhi government has also kick-started its 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' anti-pollution campaign for which it has deployed 2,500 environment marshals at 100 traffic signals across the city to generate awareness and curb vehicular pollution.



The drive will go on till November 15 from 8 am to 8 pm. It is an awareness drive by the Delhi government and no person will be challaned, the government has said.

