Delhi ACP deployed at Rashtrapati Bhavan tests positive for coronavirus

An Assistant Commissioner of Police deployed at the Rashtrapati Bhavan tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday, following which many police personnel and staff of the presidential residence have been quarantined. Meanwhile, ACP Karan Singh has been admitted to Apollo Hospital in Delhi.

His office is situated inside the Rashtrapati Bhavan building and the infected Assistant Commissioner of Police had reported for duty till Friday evening.

Six persons who came in contact with the said police officer too have been home-quarantined as a precautionary measure. Their samples have been sent for testing.

According to an IANS report, the ACP was a resident of the Karkardooma area. His sample was collected and sent for testing after the ACP complained of a medical problem on Saturday. The sample tested positive. The reports of samples collected from his contacts are yet to come.

Earlier, a resident of the Presidential Estate staff quarters had tested positive after he attended the cremation of his relative and came home. Following this, the whole family was quarantined as per the guidelines.

