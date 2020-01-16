Delay in Delhi Metro's blue line due to passenger on track 

Thursday, January 16, 2020
     
The services on a section of Delhi Metro's Blue Line were affected on Thursday morning due to a passenger on the track at Dwarka Mor metro station, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) informed.

New Delhi Published on: January 16, 2020 10:29 IST
The services on a section of Delhi Metro's Blue Line were affected on Thursday morning due to a passenger on the track at Dwarka Mor metro station, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) informed.

In a tweet at 9.59 a.m., the DMRC said: "Delay in services between Dwarka Sector 21 and Rajiv Chowk due to a passenger on track at Dwarka Mor. Normal service on all other lines."

However, according to DMRC's another tweet, all the metro services have resumed now. 

The Blue Line is one of the busiest of all the lines in the Delhi Metro network, ferrying thousands of passengers to and from Delhi and neighbouring Noida and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.

