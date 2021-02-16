Image Source : PTI (FILE) Deekshabhoomi Express back on track: Check new route, timing and halts

The Indian Railways will resume the service of Deekshabhoomi Express from February 19. Deekshabhoomi Express is a weekly express train. It connects Shri Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus, Kolhapur in Maharashtra with Dhanbad in Jharkhand. The total distance between the two towns is 2892 km.

The national transporter has announced some changes in the route of the train. The train (01045) will originate from Dhanbad Junction every Monday at 10:20 am and reach Kolhapur on the third day at 12:40 pm.

On its return journey, the train (01046) will originate from Kolhapur every Friday at 4:35 pm and reach Dhanbad Junction on third day at 8:35 am.

It will be a fully reserved train having 2S, Sleeper, 3A and 2A coaches. The booking of the train on normal fare will open from February 16.

Passengers with confirmed tickets will only be permitted to board the train. Passengers can book tickets on the IRCTC website and at all computerised reservation centres.

The trains will stop at Miraj Junction, Kavathe Mahankal, Dhalgaon, Pandharpur, Kurduvadi, Barsi Town, Usmanabad, Latur, Parli Vaijnath, Parbhani Junction, Purna Junction, H Sahib Nanded, Kinwat, Adilabad, Wani, Majri Junction, Sevagram, Nagpur, Amla Junction, Betul, Ghoradongri, Itarsi Junction, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Prayagraj Cheoki, Deen Dayaj Upadhyay Junction, Bhabua Road, Sasaram Junction, Dehri On Sone, Anugrah Narayan Road, Gaya Junction, Koderma and Parasnath.

