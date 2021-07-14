Amit Shah on govt's move to hike Dearness Allowance: Central Government employees will get great relief

Follow us on Image Source : PTI He also praised Cabinet decisions on CSS, Gram Nyayalayas and tax exemption scheme on textiles and apparels.

Union Home Minister on Wednesday hailed the Centre's decision of increasing Dearness Allowance (DA) of the government employees.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday decided to restore Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for central government employees and pensioners from July 1, 2021 while increasing the rate of allowance to 28 per cent.

"PM Narendra Modi has provided great relief to Central Government employees by increasing Dearness Allowance (DA) from 17% to 28%. Lakhs of Central Government employees and pensioners will benefit from this decision. I express my gratitude to PM Modi," Amit Shah tweeted.

Shah tweeted, "Modi cabinet approved continuation of Centrally Sponsored Scheme for development of infrastructure facilities for Judiciary. It'll increase well-equipped digitalised courts &give impetus to Gram Nyayalayas to provide speedy & affordable justice to rural marginalised."

"Under the leadership of Modiji, the Cabinet has taken an important decision to extend the period of tax exemption scheme on textiles and apparels from Jan 1 2021 to March 31 2024. This will prove to be a milestone in making the Indian textile sector self-reliant, congratulations to Modi ji."

"Modi cabinet approved 'National AYUSH Mission' as a centrally sponsored scheme from April 01 2021 to March 31 2026. Rs 4607.30 crore, which will strengthen AYUSH educational institutions and ensure better availability of AYUSH services and medicines across the country," he said.

