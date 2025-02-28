Day after Centre’s fact check on remark, Sam Pitroda makes big claim about IIT Roorkee Congress leader Sam Pitroda said that it is deeply disturbing that such incidents occur especially in academic spaces meant for learning and growth.

A day after the Centre dismissed Congress leader Sam Pitroda’s claim about an objectionable video being played during his webcast with "IIT Ranchi students", he made similar claims about IIT Roorkee. In a post on X, he said that during an event through a Zoom link, "explicit and inappropriate content" was streamed; however, it was immediately shut down.

"I was invited to speak at IIT Roorkee during the Cognizant event on February 1, 2025, via Zoom with students and faculty. Unfortunately, just minutes after my speech, a hacker infiltrated the video link and began streaming explicit, inappropriate content. We immediately shut down the video and ended the event," Pitroda wrote.

The Congress’ overseas unit chairman said that it is deeply disturbing that such incidents occur especially in academic spaces meant for learning and growth. “CyberSecurity remains a critical concern, and this serves as a stark reminder of the importance of digital safety and vigilance,” Pitroda said.