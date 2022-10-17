Follow us on Image Source : FILE DA hike! Dearness Allowance of UP govt employees, pensioners raised by 4%

DA hike : Ahead of Diwali, the Uttar Pradesh government on Monday announced increasing dearness allowance and dearness relief of its employees and pensioners from 34 percent at present to 38 percent with effect from Jul 1.

"UP CM Yogi Adityanath has decided to increase the rate of dearness allowance and dearness relief from the present 34 percent to 38 percent with effect from 01.07.2022 keeping in mind the wider interest of the state employees and pensioners/ family pensioners," tweeted Chief Minister's office from its Twitter handle.

When contacted, officials said further details are awaited.

ALSO READ | DA Hike: Dearness Allowance of Central Govt employees raised by 4% to 38%

ALSO READ | DA hike! Good news for govt employees of THIS state; 3% hike in dearness allowance cleared

Latest India News