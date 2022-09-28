DA Hike: Dearness Allowance of Central Govt employees raised by 4% to 38%

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV DA hike by the Centre

DA Hike News: In what could be seen as a festive season gift for Central government employees, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday (September 28) increased the dearness allowance of its staff by 4 per cent. This hike will take the DA effectively to 38 per cent for central government employees.

Apart from DA hike, the government has also decided to extend the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) for another 3 months. The scheme under which free food grains are provided to the poor was ending on September 30.

The PMGKAY was announced in March 2020 after PM Modi announced a nationwide lockdown owing to Covid pandemic. The scheme was earlier scheduled to conclude by March 31, 2022.

