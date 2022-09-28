Wednesday, September 28, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. DA Hike: Dearness Allowance of Central Govt employees raised by 4% to 38%

DA Hike: Dearness Allowance of Central Govt employees raised by 4% to 38%

Apart from DA hike, the government has also decided to extend the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) for another 3 months.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: September 28, 2022 14:23 IST
DA hike by the Centre
Image Source : INDIA TV DA hike by the Centre

DA Hike News: In what could be seen as a festive season gift for Central government employees, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday (September 28) increased the dearness allowance of its staff by 4 per cent. This hike will take the DA effectively to 38 per cent for central government employees. 

Apart from DA hike, the government has also decided to extend the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) for another 3 months. The scheme under which free food grains are provided to the poor was ending on September 30. 

The PMGKAY was announced in March 2020 after PM Modi announced a nationwide lockdown owing to Covid pandemic. The scheme was earlier scheduled to conclude by March 31, 2022. 

 

Latest India News

Navratri 2022

Top News

Latest News