Parasakthi: After Jana Nayagan verdict, Sivakarthikeyan's film gets UA certificate a day ahead of release Parasakthi has received a UA certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification just a day ahead of its scheduled release. The film stars Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role.

Sivakarthikeyan's Parasakthi, which was also awaiting clearance from the CBFC, has finally received a UA certificate. The development comes a day ahead of its release on January 10.

The development was shared on the day the Madras High Court ordered the censor board to give a UA certificate to Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan on an immediate basis.

Parasakthi gets UA certificate

Sharing the poster, the makers wrote, "A fire that speaks to all ages #Parasakthi censored with a U/A - striking theatres worldwide from Tomorrow #ParasakthiFromPongal #ParasakthiFromJan10."

As per the makers, Parasakthi has received a U/A certificate, which means it can be watched by viewers above the age of 16 with adult supervision. The film has a runtime of 2 hours and 42 minutes. With Jana Nayagan not releasing as planned, Parasakthi is now set to capitalise on the weekend box office and a Pongal release.

Parasakthi: All you need to know about the cast and crew

Parasakthi is headlined by Sivakarthikeyan and is directed by Sudha Kongara. The cast also includes Sreeleela, who makes her Tamil debut as the female lead, and Ravi Mohan as the antagonist. Atharvaa Murali plays Sivakarthikeyan’s younger brother in the film. Parasakthi is partially inspired by the anti-Hindi agitations that took place in Tamil Nadu in 1965.

On the music front, GV Prakash Kumar reunites with Sivakarthikeyan after Amaran. The film also marks Prakash’s 100th album. For Sivakarthikeyan, Parasakthi is a milestone project as it is his 25th film as a lead actor.

It is also worth noting that Parasakthi was originally mounted as Purananooru, with a different cast that included Suriya, Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Varma and Nazriya. The project was later reshuffled and reworked with the current cast.

