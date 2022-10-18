Diwali bonanza! THIS state raises dearness allowance for employees by 4%

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Diwali bonanza! Govt of THIS state raises dearness allowance for employees by 4%

In the spirit of the festive season, the Haryana government on Tuesday announced an increase in dearness allowance for its employees from the current 34 percent to 38 percent with effect from July 1, 2022.

On Monday, the Uttar Pradesh government also raised the dearness allowance for its employees and pensioners. UP CM Yogi Adityanath had announced increasing the dearness allowance and dearness relief of its employees and pensioners from 34 percent at present to 38 percent with effect from July 1, 2022.

Before that, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday (September 28) increased the dearness allowance of its staff by 4 percent. This hike will take the DA effectively to 38 percent for central government employees.

