Image Source : PTI Tamil Nadu braces for Cyclone Nivar, transport services suspended in some districts | Key Points

Tamil Nadu is bracing for Cyclone Nivar which is likely to cross the coast on Wednesday, prompting authorities to suspend transportation in some districts. The Tamil Nadu government on Monday reviewed the situation, asking the respective district administrations to be on guard. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the depression over southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards at a speed of 11 kmph and lay centred at 1130 hours of Monday over the same region, about 520 km east-southeast of Puducherry and 560 km southeast of Chennai. The depression is very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during next 24 hours.

"It is very likely to move northwestwards and cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram around November 25 afternoon as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph," the IMD said.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami held a review meeting and asked his cabinet colleagues and officials to remain fully alert and take appropriate precautionary measures.

READ MORE: Cyclone Nivar to hit south Andhra Pradesh coast Wednesday

KEY POINTS

According to the IMD, widespread rainfall/thunderstorm is "very likely" over Tamil Nadu. Puducherry and Karaikal during November 24 to 26. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is very likely over Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Karaikal, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, Ariyalur and Perambalur, Kallakurichi, Puducherry, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Chengalpattu between Wednesday and Thursday. High alert has been sounded in Nagapattinam and fishermen have been asked not to venture into the sea till November 26. The Tamil Nadu government has suspended inter and intra-district bus services in seven districts from Tuesday, till further orders. Bus services in Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Tanjavur, Tiruvarur, Villupuram, Chengalpattu and Pudukottai districts will remain suspended from 1 PM on Tuesday. Trains have been partially and fully cancelled in some districts. Chief Minister K Palaniswami has asked officials of various departments to be on standby with required equipment, earth movers, trucks and other machinery in Pudukottai, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Tanjavur, Tiruvarur, Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts. Evacuation of people in vulnerable areas, facilities, including supply of food in relief camps, safeguarding boats and nets of fishermen, taking up fogging operations, monitoring water levels in big lakes and provision of mobile communication units will be ensured. Since the cyclone is slated to cross the coast in north Tamil Nadu, six NDRF teams should be stationed in Cuddalore and two in Chennai with required equipment, the chief minister said. People should stock themselves with torch lights, candles and matchboxes. They should also avoid venturing out during gusty winds, CM said. Revenue Minister R B Udayakumar and Electricity Minister P Thangamani said those living in low lying areas should immediately shift to relief camps. Thangamani said power supply will be cut off when the storm crosses the coast on November 25, as a precaution. Cuddalore district has been given priority due to heavy rains. About 1.5 lakh electric poles are available with the government, he said.

READ MORE: For 2021 Tamil Nadu polls, AIADMK-BJP alliance stays intact

Latest India News