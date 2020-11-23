Monday, November 23, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Cyclone Nivar to hit south Andhra Pradesh coast Wednesday

Cyclone Nivar to hit south Andhra Pradesh coast Wednesday

Cyclone Nivar is likely to hit south Andhra Pradesh coast on Wednesday. The IMD has said that the speed of wind could be 100 kmph when it makes the landfall.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 23, 2020 8:45 IST
Cyclone Nivar
Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI

Cyclone Nivar to hit south Andhra Pradesh coast Wednesday 

Cyclone Nivar is heading towards the north Tamil Nadu coast and south Andhra Pradesh. It is expected to make landfall between Mamallapuram and Karaikal, including Mayiladuthurai district on Wednesday.

According to the India Meteorological Department, speed of winds could reach 100 kmph during the landfall. The department has advised agriculture and horticulture farmers to harvest their crops without delay. 

"Cyclone Nivar may cause heavy to extremely heavy rains at isolated places in Rayalaseema and south coastal AP districts on Wednesday and Thursday," IMD's Andhra Pradesh director S Stella said.

The weather department has asked fishermen not to venture into the sea. Visakhapatnam and East Godavari districts are also likely to receive light to moderate rains. The disaster management, police, forest, health services, and others have been put on high alert. 

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News