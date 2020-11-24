Image Source : FILE Cyclone Nivar brings heavy rainfall to Chennai; PM Modi dials TN, Puducherry CMs, assures full support

Amid the Cyclone Nivar warning, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in four Tamil Nadu districts in the next 24 hours. Chennai, Kanchipuram, Thiruvallur and Chengalpet are the four districts. In its weather update, the IMD said that as per latest observations, intense convective clouds present over Chennai and adjoining areas of Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kanchipuram districts have the potential to cause heavy to very heavy rainfall during the next 24 hours.

Tamil Nadu: Rain lashes parts of Chennai. #NivarCyclone is very likely to cross Tamil Nadu & Puducherry coasts between Karaikal & Mamallapuram on evening of 25th November, as per IMD. pic.twitter.com/BNi9IfGGFD — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2020

Cyclone Nivar is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm and very likely to move northwestwards and cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram around Puducherry during November 25 evening as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also predicted widespread rainfall/thunderstorm activity over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal from November 24-26 and over south coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalseema and Telangana during November 25-26.

The governments of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry are preparing to face the impact of the weather system, as rains were forecast in the respective states and Union Territory between November 24 and 26. The NDRF has formed 30 teams to launch rescue and relief operations in these states in view of the cyclone ‘Nivar.’

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the chief ministers of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry regarding the situation in the wake of Cyclone Nivar and assured them of all possible support from the Centre.

In a tweet, the prime minister said, "Spoke to Tamil Nadu CM Shri @EPSTamilNadu and Puducherry CM Shri @VNarayanasami regarding the situation in the wake of Cyclone Nivar. Assured all possible support from the Centre. I pray for the safety and well-being of those living in the affected areas.

According to the latest bulletin from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a deep depression and lay centered at 5.30 pm on Monday over southwest Bay of Bengal,about 450 km east-southeast of Puducherry and 480 km southeast of Chennai.

"It is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours and into a severe cyclone storm during the subsequent 24 hours."

