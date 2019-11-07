Cyclone 'Maha' to cause rains in parts of Maharashtra; schools closed in Palghar

Light to moderate rains are expected in parts of Maharashtra on Thursday as the severe cyclonic storm 'Maha' is weakening. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Madhya Maharashtra, Thane and Palghar districts will receive light to moderate showers on Thursday due to the cyclonic storm hovering in the Arabian sea.

"The severe cyclonic storm Maha is weakening but moving towards the coastal areas of Gujarat. Its impact will be in the form of light to moderate showers in Madhya Maharashtra as well as Thane and Palghar districts," it said.

"It will turn into a deep depression by Thursday morning, which means lessening of its severity, an IMD official said.

Meanwhile, Thane and Palghar district administrations have stepped up preparedness to deal with any eventuality in view of the cyclonic storm.

While the Palghar district administration had already ordered the closure of educational institutions between November 6 and 8, the collector of Thane district directed officials on Wednesday to take a call depending upon the situation.

Palghar Collector Kailas Shinde directed senior officials to be on toes in view of the cyclonic storm warning. Thane Collector Rajesh Narvekar has also given a set of directions to different departments.

"Closure of educational institutions is ordered as per necessity in Thane," an official release said.

However, as per the prediction made by the IMD on Wednesday, 'Maha' is likely to fizzle out into the Arabian sea as a 'depression' by Thursday evening.

