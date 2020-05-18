Cyclone Amphan: PM Modi to chair meeting with MHA, NDMA today at 4 pm

Image Source : PTI Cyclone Amphan: PM Modi to chair meeting with MHA, NDMA today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will conduct a high-level meeting with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) over Cyclone Amphan on Monday. The meeting which is scheduled at 4 pm, will review the arising cyclone situation in parts of the country.

According to IMD Director-General Mrutyunjaya Mohapatra, Cyclone Amphan in the Bay of Bengal has intensified into an extremely severe cyclonic storm at 2:30 am on Monday, it is expected to further intensify into a super cyclonic storm in the next 12 hours.

Mohapatra, as quoted by news agency ANI, said: "It will move towards north-northeast direction and cross Digha (West Bengal)-Hathiya Island (Bangladesh) in the afternoon/evening of May 20 with a wind speed of 155-165 kmph."

The IMD has issued a rainfall warning for the next four days in the light of very severe cyclonic storm Amphan, for isolated places over the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara. Rainfall is likely to commence from the evening of May 18.

