Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL CRPF directs poll-bound, sensitive duty units not to carry liquor

The CRPF has directed its contingents not to carry liquor when being deployed for sensitive duties and elections, a decision taken in the wake of a recent fratricidal incident in which an allegedly drunk jawan killed his commanding officer and a trooper during poll-duty in Jharkhand. The Central Reserve Police Force's headquarters here said in an order that "stringent action" will be taken against commanding officers if it is found that companies and battalions moving for important tasks are carrying liquor.

There are about 100 personnel in a company and 1,000 in a battalion. On December 9, CRPF jawan Deepender Yadav allegedly shot dead his commanding officer and another colleague at a camp in Jharkhand's Bokaro district. It was alleged that Yadav was in a "drunken" state.

Quoting from the order, officials told PTI that it was also found that another jawan involved in the brawl that led to the Bokaro incident was suffering from a "psychiatric problem".

This "violated" election guidelines and operational rules. The force will take action against supervising officials, they said. "All formations should ensure that henceforth no liquor is carried by coys (companies) for either election duty or any other sensitive assignments," the order issued by the paramilitary force's headquarters said.

It added that "personnel who have alcohol dependency issues or any pyschiatric problem should be immediately withdrawn and never deployed for such duties in the future."

Field commanders have been asked to conduct "double checks and withdraw" liquor bottles or crates before a unit is sent out for a duty, as per the order.

"The DG (CRPF Director General) has taken a very serious view and desired stringent action against COs (commanding officers) and adjutants for dispatching coys without adequate supervision and caution," the order said.

A senior official said all unit commanders have also been asked to ensure that no liquor is procured from the open market or from army and police canteens while a contingent is deployed for sensitive tasks. "The officers have been asked to conduct surprise checks and raids," he said.

The over 3 lakh personnel strength CRPF is tasked as the lead force for internal security and election conduct tasks in the country apart from undertaking anti-Naxal and counter-terror operations in the country.

ALSO READ | Delhi receives light rains, air quality still 'severe'

ALSO READ | Anti-CAB Protests: Mobile internet, messaging services withdrawn in Meghalaya