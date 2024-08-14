CRPF bags highest number of gallantry medals, including 5 Shaurya Chakras, on 78th Independence Day

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The Central Armed Police Force (CRPF) is the largest paramilitary force in India.

Independence Day 2024: In a remarkable recognition of valour and dedication, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has been awarded the highest number of police gallantry medals this year, receiving a total of 57 awards. These accolades were announced by the Union Home Ministry on the eve of the 78th Independence Day. Among the honours, the CRPF has been awarded five prestigious Shaurya Chakras, one of the nation's highest peacetime gallantry awards, which is given for displaying exceptional courage and bravery in the face of adversity. The remaining 52 medals include other police gallantry awards, showcasing the CRPF's exemplary service in ensuring national security.

According to a senior CRPF officer, the awards recognise outstanding actions in two major operational theatres. Out of the total 57 decorations, 25 have been awarded for gallant actions during operations in Jammu and Kashmir, a region that has seen persistent security challenges. The remaining 32 medals are for exemplary service in anti-Maoist operations across various Left Wing Extremism-affected states, where the CRPF has been at the forefront of combating insurgency and maintaining peace.

Recipients of the Shaurya Chakra:

Constable Pawan Kumar (posthumous) Constable Devan C (posthumous) Deputy Commandant Lakhveer Assistant Commandant Rajesh Panchal Constable Malkit Singh

Among the other awardees is Sub-Inspector Raushan Kumar, who has been honoured with the bravery medal posthumously for his gallant action against Maoists in Bihar in February 2019. Assistant Commandant Teja Ram Choudhary has been awarded two gallantry medals this time for displaying courage in separate operations against terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, the official said.

103 Gallantry awards to Armed Forces

Jammu and Kashmir Police received the second highest number of bravery medals at 31 while Uttar Pradesh Police and Maharashtra Police won 17 medals each.

Notably, President Droupadi Murmu approved 103 Gallantry awards to Armed Forces and Central Armed Police Forces personnel on the eve of Independence Day 2024. These are four Kirti Chakras including three posthumous; 18 Shaurya Chakras including four posthumous; one Bar to Sena Medal (Gallantry); 63 Sena Medals (Gallantry) including two posthumous; 11 Nao Sena Medal (Gallantry); and six Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry).

About CRPF

The Central Reserve Police Force is a Central Armed Police Force in India under the Ministry of Home Affairs. The CRPF's primary role lies in assisting the States and Union Territories in police operations to maintain law and order and provide Internal security. With about 3.25 lakh personnel in its ranks, the CRPF is the country's largest paramilitary force and is primarily deputed for operations in Jammu and Kashmir, northeastern states and Maoist violence-hit states apart from guarding many high-risk VIPs.

